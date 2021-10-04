Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton charity aiming to boost number of black STEM teachers in England

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 12.13am
A charity launched by Sir Lewis Hamilton has set up a partnership designed to boost the recruitment of black teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Tim Goode/PA)

Sir Lewis Hamilton’s charity is launching a partnership aimed at increasing the pool of black science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers in England.

Mission 44, launched by the seven-time Formula One world champion earlier this year, has partnered with Teach First to work on research, mentoring and marketing campaigns designed to help recruit 150 black STEM teachers to work in disadvantaged communities across the country.

The hope is that the framework the partnership creates can then be adopted by other educational bodies to further improve diversity in the profession.

The project, which is launched on UNESCO’s World Teachers Day and during Black History Month, follows findings from The Hamilton Commission that highlighted the lack of black STEM teachers as a barrier to students engaging with these subjects.

The partnership is the first set up by Mission 44. It aims to support, champion and empower young people from underserved groups to succeed through narrowing opportunity gaps in education, employment and wider society.

Its chief executive Jason Arthur said: “Black students deserve to be able to explore the world of possibilities that studying STEM can lead to and, by having more representative teachers in the classroom, we believe that they will be inspired to engage with subjects they are currently underrepresented in.

“Teach First has a proven track record of tackling educational inequality in schools across England and Wales and Mission 44 is grateful to be able to rely on their wealth of experience.

“Given there is little known about this subject already, we are under no illusions how much hard work will be needed to make this partnership a success.

“From our pilot initiatives, we hope to grow our understanding of what works to recruit more black STEM teachers across the education system and we will be shaping our partnership as we go.”

