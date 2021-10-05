Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Helens’ Jack Welsby declares himself fit for Super League Grand Final

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 3.50pm
Jack Welsby is fit for the Super League Grand Final (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens utility back Jack Welsby has pronounced himself fit for the Grand Final as he prepares to go up against one of his boyhood heroes.

Welsby, who scored the last-second try that earned his side a dramatic win in last year’s Super League title decider against home-town club Wigan, was taken off with a shoulder injury in the second half of Saints’ 36-8 semi-final win over Leeds last Friday.

However, speaking at a press conference via zoom, the 20-year-old newly-crowned Super League young player of the year says nothing will stop him running out against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Young player of the year Jack Welsby
Young Player of the Year Jack Welsby of St Helens scored at the death last year (Super League handout/PA)

“It was a bit of a weird one,” he said. “I was trying to punch too much above my weight with Konrad Hurrell and caught him a bit funny.

“My shoulder is totally fine now, it was just the impact more than anything.

“I had my first training session today and got through perfectly fine.

“It’s pretty much perfect and I’m ready to go.”

Welsby added: “I was more in pain at first, it was almost as if I caught a nerve or something, the whole arm was pretty numb.

“I got it strapped up and was ready to go back on, there was no thought of me missing the Grand Final at all.

“I would have had to do something bad to miss a Grand Final.”

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Dacia Magic Weekend – St James’ Park
Jack Welsby is excited at the prospect of going up against his boyhood hero Sam Tomkins (pictured) in the Grand Final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Welsby, who was in St Helens’ Challenge Cup final-winning team in July, supported Wigan in his youth when the exploits of Sam Tomkins helped him fall in the love with rugby league.

Now he will go up against Tomkins, the 32-year-old Catalans full-back, on the big stage on Saturday and cannot wait.

“It will be a dream come true for me,” he said. “It’s pretty much the dream for every young lad growing up in Wigan or St Helens.

“My earliest memory was Saints-Wigan in 2010 when Martin Gleeson scored two tries in the first 10 minutes and Sam Tomkins was outstanding in a 22-10 victory.

“That’s where the dream started really, nine years old watching it on the telly with my dad, just falling in love with everyone that was playing for Wigan.

“I never thought 11 years later I would be playing against Sam Tomkins in a Grand Final. It will be pretty special.

“I can’t wait to walk out and take it all in.

“It’s probably the best atmosphere a rugby league player gets to play in.”

