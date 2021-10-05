Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager who racially abused Rhian Brewster referred to Youth Offending Services

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 5.37pm
In March, Rhian Brewster made public an abusive message he received on his Instagram account (Catherine Ivill/PA Images)
A 14-year-old boy who subjected Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster to racist abuse on Instagram has been referred to Youth Offending Services by Staffordshire Police.

In March, former Liverpool forward Brewster made public an abusive message he received on his Instagram account.

Sheffield United, who signed the England Under-21 international during October 2020 in a £23.5million deal, offered Brewster their full support and called on authorities to take action.

An investigation by South Yorkshire Police resulted in the Staffordshire force taking on matters after an individual had been identified.

A statement from Staffordshire Police given to the PA news agency read: “In June 2021, colleagues from South Yorkshire Police contacted us regarding a report of online racist abuse of a footballer.

“Following enquiries, a 14-year-old boy was located and spoken to by officers.

“He has accepted responsibility and in line with the victim’s wishes, has been referred to Youth Offending Services.”

Youth offending teams are part of the local council structure, separate from the police and the courts. They work with young people who get into trouble with the law and try to help them stay away from crime.

Earlier this year, Instagram’s owner Facebook announced it would impose stricter penalties on perpetrators of abuse, including removing accounts.

When contacted by the PA news agency after Brewster had made the racist message public in March, Instagram did not comment directly on the matter itself, but said players are urged to report such incidents to them so their procedures can be initiated.

The social media platform stressed attacks on protected characteristics including race, religion, nationality and sexual orientation will not be tolerated.

Instagram has been contacted for further comment.

