Yeovil and Maidenhead play out goalless stalemate

Yeovil and Maidenhead played out a goalless draw in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park, where the visitors finished with 10 men.

The Magpies, who had lost five out of six league games, saw an early effort from Sam Barratt cleared off the line by Glovers defender Max Hunt.

Yeovil, looking to avoid a third straight defeat, threatened when midfielder Tom Knowles sent an angled drive into the side-netting before Joe Quigley headed wide.

On the hour, Maidenhead goalkeeper Rhys Lovett made an instinctive save as a free-kick from Dale Gorman was flicked through the six-yard box.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when midfielder Jay Mingi was sent off for a second yellow card.