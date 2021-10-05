Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yeovil and Maidenhead play out goalless stalemate

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 9.50pm
Maidenhead midfielder Jay Mingi was sent off for a second yellow card late on (Naomi Baker/PA)
Yeovil and Maidenhead played out a goalless draw in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park, where the visitors finished with 10 men.

The Magpies, who had lost five out of six league games, saw an early effort from Sam Barratt cleared off the line by Glovers defender Max Hunt.

Yeovil, looking to avoid a third straight defeat, threatened when midfielder Tom Knowles sent an angled drive into the side-netting before Joe Quigley headed wide.

On the hour, Maidenhead goalkeeper Rhys Lovett made an instinctive save as a free-kick from Dale Gorman was flicked through the six-yard box.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when midfielder Jay Mingi was sent off for a second yellow card.

