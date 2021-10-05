Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dover shot down again in bid for first league victory

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 9.59pm
Dover are bottom of the table (Tim Goode/PA)
Dover are bottom of the table (Tim Goode/PA)

Bottom-placed Dover remain without a win in the Vanarama National League this season after losing 2-1 at home to Aldershot.

The second-bottom Shots went ahead in the 23rd minute when Tommy Willard scored his first senior goal, finishing off a smart counter-attack involving Toby Edser and Corie Andrews from a Dover corner.

Dover levelled five minutes after the interval through Aaron Cosgrave, who fired into the far corner from a tight angle.

The hosts almost went ahead in the 60th minute, with Koby Arthur’s shot from distance superbly tipped over by Mitchell Walker.

But it was Aldershot who produced the winner 14 minutes from time as Edser smashed home to secure Mark Molesley’s first league win as manager.

More from The Courier