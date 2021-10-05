Solihull climb the table following goalless draw away to Wealdstone By Press Association October 5 2021, 10.06pm The Moors moved up in the table despite drawing (Isaac Parkin/PA) Solihull edged up into the top seven of the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale. The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal. At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break. Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over. Wealdstone, beaten 5-0 against Torquay on Saturday, continued to press and Jay Bird saw his shot deflected over before Umerah sent a late chance straight at the Solihull keeper. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Yeovil and Maidenhead play out goalless stalemate Solihull pile the misery on Southend Five-star Torquay cruise past Wealdstone Dagenham cruise to victory over Solihull