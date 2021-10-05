Barnet remain unbeaten under caretaker boss Dean Brennan By Press Association October 5 2021, 10.15pm Barnet are unbeaten in three matches (Isaac Parkin/PA) Barnet continued their unbeaten run under caretaker boss Dean Brennan with a 1-1 draw at King’s Lynn. The Bees had won one and drawn one since Harry Kewell was sacked and they made a good start in Norfolk. Joe Widdowson put them ahead in the fourth minute, turning home Rob Hall’s corner. But the hosts levelled midway through the first half as Michael Clunan fired home from the edge of the area. King’s Lynn could have won it after the break but Sam Sargeant saved Gold Omotayo’s penalty, with Ross Barrows missing the rebound. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier King’s Lynn get back to winning ways with last-gasp Brett McGavin strike Altrincham climb into top 10 with comfortable win over struggling Linnets Charlie Cooper effort earns Wealdstone first away win Dagenham & Redbridge maintain National League top spot with win at King’s Lynn