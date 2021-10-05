Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Four consecutive wins for Bromley

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 10.18pm
James Alabi struck for Bromley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
James Alabi struck for Bromley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bromley earned their fourth National League win in a row after beating Weymouth 3-0.

Michael Cheek, Chris Bush and James Alabi got the goals for the sixth-placed Ravens, with the result seeing Weymouth drop one point above the relegation zone.

Cheek opened the scoring for Bromley in the 10th minute, heading home a Corey Whitely cross at the back post.

Joe Partington nearly got himself on the scoresheet minutes later but saw his headed effort saved by Ross Fitzsimons.

Towards the end of the half Bradley Ash had a chance for the Terras after linking up with Brandon Goodship but his shot flew wide.

A close-range shot from Bush added a second for Bromley just before half-time.

Alabi wrapped the win up with his second goal in two games for the hosts in the 77th minute after poking home a cross from Cheek.

More from The Courier