Paul Mullin hits a late leveller as Wrexham take a point against Chesterfield

Paul Mullin’s late goal saw Wrexham fight back to draw 1-1 against Chesterfield in their Vanarama National League clash at the Racecourse Ground.

The Spireites, looking to keep themselves in the promotion shake-up, took an early lead in the fifth minute when Jeff King’s free-kick was headed on by Gavin Gunning for Fraser Kerr to knock the ball in.

Kabongo Tshimanga had a great chance to add a second shortly before half-time after he was brought down in the penalty area by Dragons keeper Robert Lainton – only to see his spot-kick saved.

Wrexham eventually got themselves back on level terms with just seven minutes left when Mullin headed in from a long throw.

Chesterfield had George Carline taken off on a stretcher during the closing stages, before Mullin’s close-range effort smashed against the crossbar in stoppage time.