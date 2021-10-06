Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fara Williams becomes first player to be inducted into WSL Hall of Fame

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 10.03am Updated: October 6 2021, 1.07pm
England’s most-capped player Fara Williams has been inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s most-capped international Fara Williams has become the first player to be inducted into the Women’s Super League Hall of Fame.

The Football Association has announced that the 37-year-old has been recognised for her achievements in the competition and impact in the women’s game overall.

Williams, who earned 172 England caps, retired earlier this year after a glittering career that spanned more than 20 years.

The midfielder won two WSL titles during her time at Liverpool and also played in the league for Everton, Arsenal and Reading. Other achievements included winning two Women’s Premier League Cups and two FA Women’s Cup, while she also played at four European Championships and three World Cups.

“Induction into the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I’m delighted that Fara is our first inductee,” said Kelly Simmons, chair of the hall of fame panel.

“She’s one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that, as well as having been an ever present in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League prior to her retirement, the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.”

The FA later announced former Arsenal and England winger Rachel Yankey as the second inductee.

The multiple trophies the 41-year-old – part of the Gunners’ quadruple-winning side of 2007 – won with the north London club included WSL titles in 2011 and 2012. Yankey played 129 for times for England and, like Williams, also represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

