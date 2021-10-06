Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley issues warning to his players

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 11.09am
England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley takes his side to Slovenia on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley takes his side to Slovenia on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Boss Lee Carsley has warned his England Under-21 stars they always have a target on their backs.

The Young Lions chief believes teams raise their game to face England, who are preparing for Thursday’s Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovenia.

The Under-21s lost a 2-0 lead in the last eight minutes to draw 2-2 in a friendly in Maribor two years ago which sparked wild celebrations from the hosts.

England are second in Group G after an opening 2-0 win over Kosovo last month but Carsley knows they will never have it easy.

He said: “The last time we drew 2-2 so we know Slovenia are a tough team. I remember how excited they were to get a draw after the game and I have made sure the players are aware every opposition they play want to get one over on England.

“I’ve noticed this since I’ve been a coach for an international team whether it’s been the Under-19s, 20s or 21s. We watch a lot of the footage of the opposition, the way they play, but there’s always a tactical change or an extra five or 10 per cent (against England).

“It’s a good showcase to show European teams they can perform at that level.

“One of the big things I try to bang the drum about is that mentality and wanting to not only win but compete every single day.

“Not just with England but these players who are trying to forge careers with their clubs have to get used to that competition. It’s no different when you come away with England.

“I have made the players aware if we’re not at the races it’s potentially going to be a bumpy night. Building on the last camp and performance I expect this team to get stronger every game.”

Only five of the current squad – including captain Marc Guehi and Norwich’s Max Aarons –  remain from the last game in Slovenia.

After Thursday’s game in Celje, England travel to play Andorra on Monday – where they surprisingly drew 3-3 during qualifying for Euro 2021.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi added: “The mentality is always to win, it’s one we want to have in every qualifying game and, hopefully, into the Euros. The whole team is very aware to be successful you need to have that winning mentality.

“We had a very good result against a tough Kosovo team and it’s going to be similar against Slovenia. We know they are going to bring a lot of passion and pride. It’s important to stay focused and bring the same level of performance we had against Kosovo.”

