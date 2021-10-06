David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

It’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece.

Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.

A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑 65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021

Preparations continued for international duty.

Muito feliz por estar aqui de novo. Vamos! 🇧🇷🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uWULQy9ZdL — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 6, 2021

Denis Irwin had a gift for Shane Duffy.

Huge honour receiving my caps from an Irish legend @FAIreland 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/JHyB01joBY — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) October 6, 2021

Peter Crouch met Bring Me The Horizon.

Cricket

Sam Curran spoke about his injury.

Ben Stokes got in the Halloween spirit.

Alex Hartley tuned in for the IPL.

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up for fight night.

Grand Arrivals in style with the Supreme Dream Team#TeamFury #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/g6KgaEx1JQ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 6, 2021

When Frank met Tyson…

Morning big thanks to all who visited the @wowhydrate pop up shop in London last night it was the launch of Tyson Fury & Myself raw & in the ring film conversation ahead of the @Tyson_Fury fight against @BronzeBomber this weekend U will read & see in the media in next few days pic.twitter.com/TGKYFzw9XA — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 6, 2021

Life’s a beach for Tony Bellew.

Josh Taylor worked hard.

Golf

DeChambeau and Koepka are going head to head.

Finally what the world has been waiting to see #CapitalOnesTheMatch @TurnerSportsPR pic.twitter.com/ZPXD0NJoI5 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) October 5, 2021

Sergio Garcia paid tribute to a Spanish basketball great.

Sending my best to the legend @paugasol on his retirement after a beautiful career. Pau has always approached life and basketball with optimism, integrity and incredibly hard work ethic. He’s a great person and an amazing friend. We’re proud to witness your career. 🇪🇸 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/wWKWoeSdSv — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 6, 2021

Lee Westwood ticked one off the bucket list.

Formula One

Lando Norris and George Russell were Turkey-bound for this weekend’s race.

Collecting more air miles 🛫 pic.twitter.com/7tqg5zr00n — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 6, 2021

Inbound to Istanbul 🛫 pic.twitter.com/vNspNhmsba — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 6, 2021

Cycling

Laura and Jason Kenny got dressed up.