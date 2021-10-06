Maxime Biamou joins Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Maxime Biamou has signed for Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Frenchman joins the Tayside club after leaving Coventry with the deal subject to international clearance.

Biamou was at Coventry for four years where he helped the Sky Blues become League One Champions in 2019/20 – only a year after helping them secure promotion from League Two.

Manager Tam Courts told United official website: “Max is a different profile to what we already have at the club and complements our existing forwards.

“He is someone who has performed consistently well during his time in English football and has all the attributes to be a success in Scottish football.

“I think our fans will connect with Max quickly, as he brings total commitment to every performance.”

Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “Max has been on our radar for a while now and has had interest from England and abroad but has chosen to come to Dundee United.

“He will add quality to our squad and I am pleased to get the deal done.

“We have been very selective in our transfer business this season and it has paid off so far.

“We believe that Max will be another who will show himself to be a great addition and someone who will improve with infrastructure, facilities and staff here at his disposal.”