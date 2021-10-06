Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maxime Biamou joins Dundee United

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 7.28pm
Maxime Biamou signs for Dundee United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Maxime Biamou signs for Dundee United (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Maxime Biamou has signed for Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Frenchman joins the Tayside club after leaving Coventry with the deal subject to international clearance.

Biamou was at Coventry for four years where he helped the Sky Blues become League One Champions in 2019/20 – only a year after helping them secure promotion from League Two.

Manager Tam Courts told United official website: “Max is a different profile to what we already have at the club and complements our existing forwards.

“He is someone who has performed consistently well during his time in English football and has all the attributes to be a success in Scottish football.

“I think our fans will connect with Max quickly, as he brings total commitment to every performance.”

Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “Max has been on our radar for a while now and has had interest from England and abroad but has chosen to come to Dundee United.

“He will add quality to our squad and I am pleased to get the deal done.

“We have been very selective in our transfer business this season and it has paid off so far.

“We believe that Max will be another who will show himself to be a great addition and someone who will improve with infrastructure, facilities and staff here at his disposal.”

