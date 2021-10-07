Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Ollie Watkins being considered by Arsenal for starring role

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.47am Updated: October 7 2021, 9.07am
Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Richard Heathcote/PA)
What the papers say

Could Ollie Watkins leave the West Midlands for the bright lights of the capital? The Sun reports Arsenal are interested in buying the striker, 25, from Aston Villa in January as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. The paper adds the Gunners are also keen on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Another player potentially on the move at the start of 2022 is Harry Winks. The 25-year-old England midfielder reportedly wants to leave Tottenham on loan after playing just two of seven Premier League matches this season, according to The Times.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, reports the Mirror. The paper says talks between the Serie A side and the 21-year-old Serbia striker have collapsed recently, which follows earlier reports that Arsenal and Spurs were considering picking up the player.

Three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are reportedly monitoring 16-year-old talent Emre Tezgel. Stoke could have their under-18s striker signed by Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Despite strong interest from the Premier League and throughout Europe, Sport Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund are firm they will not let their Norway striker, 21, leave until at least 2023.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland adjust his headband
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)

Noa Lang: TeamTalk cites Calciomercato as reporting Arsenal want to sign the 22-year-old Club Bruges forward amid interest from AC Milan.

