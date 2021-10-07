Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Martin and Simon Power doubtful for Harrogate’s clash with Scunthorpe

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.04pm
Harrogate striker Aaron Martin faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harrogate striker Aaron Martin faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harrogate duo Aaron Martin and Simon Power are major doubts for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with struggling Scunthorpe.

Striker Martin (hip) and winger Power (groin) were ruled out of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory over Newcastle Under-21s and are “outside bets” to face the Iron, according to Town boss Simon Weaver.

The high-flying Sulphurites, who are unbeaten at home, sit second in the table following last weekend’s 2-1 win at Oldham.

Central defender Rory McArdle (groin) and left-back Lewis Page (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Bottom club Scunthorpe will hand late fitness tests to Emmanuel Onariase, Alfie Beestin and Devarn Green.

Defender Onariase has a sore hamstring, while midfielders Beestin and Green each have dead legs.

Forward Harry Bunn, who had been struggling with a hamstring issue in the past fortnight, will be absent after suffering a knock during a substitute appearance in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Newport.

Tom Pugh returned from injury by coming off the bench in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy loss at Rotherham but fellow midfielder Alex Kenyon is yet to feature since suffering a hamstring issue in August.

