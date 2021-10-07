Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicolas Nkoulou becomes Claudio Ranieri’s first signing at Watford

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.24pm Updated: October 7 2021, 4.27pm
Nicolas Nkoulou (left) has become Claudio Ranieri’s first signing at Watford (Nick Potts/PA)
Nicolas Nkoulou (left) has become Claudio Ranieri's first signing at Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford have announced the signing of Cameroon defender Nicolas Nkoulou.

The 31-year-old, who has agreed a deal until the end of the season, has played in two World Cups and helped his country win the African Cup of Nations title in 2017.

Nkoulou becomes the first signing under new Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri, who replaced the sacked Xisco Munoz earlier this week.

Nkoulou began his professional career at Monaco and went on to make over 100 Ligue 1 appearances during a five-year spell at Marseille.

After a season with Lyon, Nkoulou moved to Serie A side Torino, with whom he spent two years before departing as a free agent at the end of last season.

