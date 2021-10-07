Alfie Kilgour banned for Bristol Rovers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol Rovers will be without defender Alfie Kilgour through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Carlisle.

Kilgour was sent off late on in the 3-1 home defeat by Swindon last weekend and now serves a one-match ban.

Nick Anderton could be drafted into defence as cover, having been an unused substitute against the Robins.

Midfielder Sam Nicholson continues to recover from a shin problem, while defender Trevor Clarke is also working his way back to fitness having not featured since the start of August, but striker Leon Clarke (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to be without goalkeeper Magnus Norman for a considerable spell because of a leg injury.

Norman broke a small bone in his shin and also suffered ligament damage following a collision during the defeat to Forest Green last Saturday.

Adam Smith has been brought in as cover and played for the reserves in the Central League Cup against Preston on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Jordan Gibson has been ill but should be available if he comes through training, while defender Rod McDonald continues his recovery from a delayed concussion.