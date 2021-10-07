Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe without Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai due to international duty

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.52pm
Daryl Horgan is on duty with the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will be without Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai for their clash with Gillingham on Saturday.

Both players are on international duty, with Horgan in the Republic of Ireland squad and Kaikai turning out for Sierra Leone.

That means at least one change to the side from last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Morecambe, with David Wheeler and Anis Mehmeti among those hoping for a start.

Brandon Hanlon is another option up front, and he strengthened his case with a goal in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Victory for Wycombe could send them to the top of the table while Gillingham have only won one of their last seven league games.

Manager Steve Evans is hopeful striker Vadaine Oliver will be fit. The 29-year-old was given a rest this week after struggling with an ankle injury and then sore ribs but is expected to be available.

Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol are both training but Saturday might come too soon for them to be involved.

Jackson has been sidelined since the end of August while Carayol has missed the last month. Stuart O’Keefe was an unused substitute last weekend on his return from a shoulder problem but Dan Phillips is still out.

