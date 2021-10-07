Wycombe without Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai due to international duty

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will be without Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai for their clash with Gillingham on Saturday.

Both players are on international duty, with Horgan in the Republic of Ireland squad and Kaikai turning out for Sierra Leone.

That means at least one change to the side from last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Morecambe, with David Wheeler and Anis Mehmeti among those hoping for a start.

Brandon Hanlon is another option up front, and he strengthened his case with a goal in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Victory for Wycombe could send them to the top of the table while Gillingham have only won one of their last seven league games.

Manager Steve Evans is hopeful striker Vadaine Oliver will be fit. The 29-year-old was given a rest this week after struggling with an ankle injury and then sore ribs but is expected to be available.

Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol are both training but Saturday might come too soon for them to be involved.

Jackson has been sidelined since the end of August while Carayol has missed the last month. Stuart O’Keefe was an unused substitute last weekend on his return from a shoulder problem but Dan Phillips is still out.