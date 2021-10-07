Gary Liddle facing late fitness test as Hartlepool host Northampton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hartlepool will check on a number of players ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Northampton.

David Ferguson (calf), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Gary Liddle (tendinitis) are hoping to prove their fitness after spells on the sidelines.

Striker Olufela Olomola could be out after missing the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Morecambe with an ankle injury sustained in training.

Loan signing Tyler Burey is a long-term absentee with a torn hamstring.

Northampton are without forward Danny Rose through suspension.

Rose collected his fifth booking of the season – and his fourth in four outings – in last weekend’s loss to Sutton.

Centre-back Jon Guthrie could be available again after returning to training this week.

Guthrie missed the visit of Sutton after testing positive for Covid-19 and will now be assessed.