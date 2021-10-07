Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen will not ask fans for proof of vaccination at upcoming matches

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 6.15pm
Fans will not be required to prove vaccination at Pittodrie (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Aberdeen are not planning to ask supporters for proof of vaccination at their upcoming matches against Hibernian and Hearts.

Fans attending any football match in Scotland with a crowd in excess of 10,000 are required to show evidence that they have been double-jagged against Covid.

It was thought that this scheme would predominantly affect matches hosted by Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

However, the Dons are not anticipating their two clashes with the high-flying Edinburgh clubs to attract more than 10,000 people.

A statement on the Aberdeen website said: “Around 65 per cent of season ticket members are predicted at these games. This is largely due to those not ready to come back and those choosing instead to use their Virtual Season Ticket.

“Even with sufficient matchday tickets available and an 800 allocation for away support, as well as the game being shown live in the UK on a PPV (pay-per-view) basis, the expected crowd will be under the 10,000 threshold and therefore not subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

“Given the challenges we face in training staff and stewards on the implementation of the legislation in a reasonable and lawful manner, this will alleviate any undue pressure on them and the club.

“Our recent survey revealed that the vast majority of our fans are fully vaccinated and the club continues to support the Scottish Government and the NHS in the roll-out of the vaccine programme by making Pittodrie available as a drop-in clinic.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fans remain paramount and we will continue to adhere to the Covid protocols and procedures which are set out in operational plans approved by Aberdeen City Council’s safety committee.

“We will review our approach and estimated attendance numbers, in line with the legislation, after these fixtures and reassess the situation for subsequent matches.”

