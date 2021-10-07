Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Evans adds to Northern Ireland injury woes ahead of Switzerland clash

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.28pm
Jonny Evans will not face Switzerland (Michael Regan/PA)
Jonny Evans will not face Switzerland (Michael Regan/PA)

Jonny Evans has handed Northern Ireland yet another injury setback, with the Leicester defender ruled out of Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The 33-year-old, who has been suffering with a troublesome foot injury, is the seventh player from Ian Baraclough’s original 26-man squad for the fixture not to make the trip.

Evans has not featured for Leicester since the Carabao Cup win over Millwall on September 22, and Baraclough had said the player would make the final decision over his fitness for both Saturday’s Switzerland match and next Tuesday’s trip to Bulgaria.

Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans has pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad for Saturday’s clash with Switzerland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Though Evans did not link up with his team-mates in Belfast this week, the door had been left open for him to make a late arrival.

However, Evans will not now make the trip. It is hoped he may still join the group before the Bulgaria match.

On Wednesday, Evans’ brother Corry had become the sixth player to withdraw from Baraclough’s squad, following Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Gavin Whyte, Michael Smith and Trevor Carson.

Both of the Evans brothers were missing for last month’s internationals, in which Northern Ireland took four qualifying points with a win in Lithuania and a draw at home to Switzerland either side of a friendly victory in Estonia.

On Monday, Baraclough added Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Morecambe defender Ryan McLaughlin to his group.

Northern Ireland are due to face Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday night in a pivotal qualifier – they start the match three points behind the Swiss in the race for second place in Group C – before heading to Sofia to face Bulgaria.

