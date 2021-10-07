Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire are protecting players and coach who used racist language

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.55pm
Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of “protecting” the former players and coach who were found by the club to have used racist language (Mike Egerton/PA)
Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of “protecting” the former players and coach who were found by the club to have used racist language (Mike Egerton/PA)

Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of “protecting” the former players and coach who were found by the club to have used racist language.

A spokesperson for the 30-year-old former spinner criticised the Headingley outfit for not providing him with the full report into the racism allegations he first made three years ago.

Yorkshire have been contacted for a response.

Rafiq’s lawyers issued a damning statement running to more than 2,500 words on Thursday, in a detailed response to Yorkshire’s summary of an independent report.

Yorkshire released a summarised version of their independent report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

A spokesperson for Rafiq said: “Yorkshire is protecting the players and a coach who they now acknowledge used either racist language or were bullying. The club is intent on not naming them, yet has stated publicly that Azeem is wrong on some allegations without explaining why or on what basis.

“The investigation has lacked transparency and due process…The summary was provided, in effect, by the defendant – Yorkshire. Azeem has not been allowed to see the report, comment or respond. Even with all those issues, Yorkshire was forced to admit to racism and bullying. How bad is the full report for Yorkshire?”

Yorkshire’s long-awaited findings upheld seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations, but was unable either to prove or disprove institutionalised racism, due to insufficient evidence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier