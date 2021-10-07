Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonathan Barden hoping to return from injury for Sutton’s clash with Port Vale

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 9.05pm
Sutton could be boosted by the return of Jonathan Barden and Isaac Olaofe for the visit of Port Vale (George Sessions/PA)
Sutton could be boosted by the return of Jonathan Barden and Isaac Olaofe for the visit of Port Vale (George Sessions/PA)

Sutton defender Jonathan Barden is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Port Vale.

Barden has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury and boss Matt Gray must decide whether to recall him or stick with Joe Kizzi at right-back.

On-loan Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe is also expected to recover from injury. He rolled his ankle in training and missed last week’s win at Northampton but is pushing for his first start for the club.

Forward Tobi Sho-Silva (muscle strain) and goalkeeper Brad House are not expected to feature.

Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity is an injury doubt after he was forced out of last week’s home win against Leyton Orient.

Garrity, who has scored three goals in Vale’s last four league games, will be assessed and Nottingham Forest loanee Jake Taylor is on stand-by.

Forward Devante Rodney is back in contention after serving a three-game ban and defender Aaron Martin is hoping to recover from a back spasm.

Darrell Clarke’s side have climbed up to third in the table after four straight league wins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier