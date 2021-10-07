Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Under-21s throw away two-goal lead to draw in Slovenia

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 9.37pm Updated: October 7 2021, 10.08pm
England Under-21s’ Cole Palmer scored before Slovenia recovered. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England Under-21s collapsed in Slovenia as the hosts hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.

Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic struck in the second half, with the Young Lions forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Euro 2023 qualifier.

Early goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer put Lee Carsley’s side in complete control before they fell apart after the break on Thursday.

It was a repeat of their 2019 friendly in Maribor where, with Carsley a coach under Aidy Boothroyd, the Young Lions lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

They now go to Andorra on Monday hoping to have Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones available after he missed out in Celje with a knock.

But it was two crucial points dropped after the Czech Republic beat Kosovo 1-0 to sit top of Group G and Albania overcame Andorra 2-0 to push England into third.

There seemed little danger of a Slovenia recovery at the Stadion Z’dezele as England raced into a commanding lead during a dominant first half.

After just five minutes Rhian Brewster was sent clear and was given a shove by David Zec, only for the ball to run free for Gallagher to find the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Nine minutes later Palmer made it 2-0 when Brewster just failed to connect with Luke Thomas’ cross and Manchester City midfielder Palmer collected the ball to curl low past Martin Turk.

The Young Lions continued to dominate and Gallagher almost grabbed his second when he just failed to get a clean connection on Emile Smith Rowe’s cross with the goal gaping.

Brewster and Gallagher shot over before half-time, but the hosts emerged with renewed vigour and pulled a goal back five minutes after the break.

England thought they had escaped when Joe Bursik turned David Bosilj’s drive behind but, from the resulting corner, Palmer failed to clear and substitute Spanring fired in from 16 yards.

The Young Lions had lost their edge as Slovenia found more fight and Taylor Harwood-Bellis was forced into a hasty clearance when the hosts seized on sloppy midfield play after 66 minutes.

But, again, it was a short-lived reprieve and Stojinovic immediately headed in Nino Zugelj’s corner to complete what looked an improbable comeback at half-time.

England created little in the second half but almost snatched victory with two minutes left when Turk turned Smith Rowe’s smart volley wide.

