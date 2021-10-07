Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scot Gemmill takes positives from Scotland Under-21 performance in Denmark loss

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 10.07pm
Scot Gemmill’s side were beaten by Denmark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scot Gemmill’s side were beaten by Denmark (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scot Gemmill felt Scotland Under-21s showed real spirit to compete with their Denmark counterparts despite suffering a 1-0 defeat in their European Championship qualifier at Tynecastle.

The visitors claimed a deserved victory courtesy of an early strike from Gustav Isaksen to move five points ahead of the Scots after two rounds of Group I fixtures.

But coach Gemmill was pleased with the way his young team kept themselves in the match.

He said: “We are disappointed to lose but I thought it was a positive performance. We’ve had times in the past when a pot one team has completely dictated the game to us but I didn’t think that was the case tonight. Of course, there were moments in the game when they did and our players had to show their resilience and intelligence.

“But the goal we lost was disappointing. Something I demand from the team is defending throw-ins. We are normally very good at shutting it down but it got switched and six or seven seconds later the ball was in our net. That is the level we are playing against. If you don’t do your job the ball will end up in the back of your net. It’s a steep learning curve.”

Gemmill admitted his side lacked the guile in the final third to trouble Denmark.

He said: “Our players have shown we can be resilient and aggressive and hard to beat, but we do need to add that extra bit to our game. I take responsibility for that because I put so much emphasis on being hard to beat.

“But it’s very difficult because the more open you are against that level of opposition, you take more risks. You have to find that balance.”

Scotland are refusing to give up on making it to the finals in Georgia and Romania in 2023, but Gemmill knows next month’s double-header at Tannadice against Kazakhstan and Belgium are now crucial.

He said: “The games at home in November are two different games against Kazakhstan, where we are expected to win and we have to break them down, and against Belgium we will have to show resilience and tactical intelligence. It’s two great challenges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier