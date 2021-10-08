Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russell Wilson departs with injury as Seattle Seahawks fall to Los Angeles Rams

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 6.16am
Russell Wilson was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury to his throwing hand as his Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in a divisional battle (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Russell Wilson was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury to his throwing hand as his Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in a divisional battle (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Russell Wilson was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury to his throwing hand as his Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in their divisional battle on Thursday.

The quarterback was hurt by contact on the middle digit of his right hand in the third quarter, with Seattle coach Pete Carroll describing it afterwards as a “badly sprained finger”.

Wilson had opened the scoring in the second quarter by throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf, with the Seahawks defence holding the Rams to just three points from Matt Gay’s 31-yard field goal before half-time.

Los Angeles came out firing in the second half as quarterback Matthew Stafford, who also appeared to have an injured finger on his throwing hand but threw for 365 yards, connected with DeSean Jackson on a 68-yarder that led to a five-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson.

The visitors moved ahead 16-7 later in the third quarter after Stafford hit Tyler Higbee for a score, with Seattle responding in the fourth via a 23-yard pass from Wilson’s replacement Geno Smith to Metcalf for a touchdown.

The Rams added another touchdown and a field goal either side of a Seahawks field goal.

The defeat meant the Seahawks fell to a losing record of 2-3 for the season and to the bottom of the NFC West, while the Rams are 2-0 on the road and pulled ahead to sit second in the division at 4-1.

