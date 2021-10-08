Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield hit by suspensions and injuries for visit of fellow strugglers Oldham

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 9.57am
Farrend Rawson was sent off in Mansfield’s 1-0 loss to Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA).
Mansfield have a trio of players serving suspensions heading into Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with fellow strugglers Oldham.

Defender Farrend Rawson has joined already-banned Tyrese Sinclair and Stephen Quinn in being unavailable following his red card in the 1-0 loss to Barrow last weekend.

Kellan Gordon, James Perch, George Cooper, Richard Nartey and Ryan Stirk are out due to injury.

Will Forrester could be in the matchday squad for the first time since joining on loan from Stoke in August.

Oldham have been assessing Benny Couto ahead of the trip to the One Call Stadium.

The defender sat out last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Harrogate after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Skipper Carl Piergianni was fit to return to action in that game, which saw Latics suffer their seventh defeat of the campaign so far.

Keith Curle’s men are second-bottom of the table with seven points, two behind Nigel Clough’s 22nd-placed Mansfield.

