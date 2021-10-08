Ebou Adams misses out for Forest Green on international duty By Press Association October 8 2021, 10.28am Forest Green Rovers’ Ebou Adams is on international duty (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ebou Adams will miss Forest Green Rovers’ clash against Swindon. The midfielder is currently on international duty with Gambia. Forest Green will also be without defender Udoka Godwin-Malife as he continues his recovery from a collarbone injury. Elliott Whitehouse is still out long-term with a knee injury. Swindon with be without five players ahead of the short trip west. The Robins have Jonny Williams, Anthony Grant, Alex Gilbert and Kaine Kesler-Hayden away on international duty. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is also away after earning his first ever call-up to the Ghana squad. The return dates for the players on international duty are likely to vary. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier High-flying Forest Green sweep aside Carlisle Carlisle striker Tristan Abrahams doubtful against Forest Green Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere