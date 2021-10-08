Josh Andrews misses out through injury as Rochdale host Crawley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rochdale will be without Josh Andrews for their clash against Crawley.

The forward, who is on loan from Birmingham, sustained a hamstring injury and will be missing for a minimum of four weeks.

Other than Andrews, Dale manager Robbie Stockdale has a full squad to choose from.

Rochdale will be aiming to put their midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Port Vale behind them.

Ludwig Francillette is a doubt for Crawley when they travel to the north-west.

The defender took a blow to the head in the Reds’ game against Tranmere and was taken off in the 15th minute.

Left-back Nick Tsaroulla is expected to line-up after winning the Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award.

New signing Kaan Kevser-Junior could also feature after playing five minutes from the bench in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game.