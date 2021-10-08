Josh Andrews misses out through injury as Rochdale host Crawley By Press Association October 8 2021, 11.56am Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale side host Crawley (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rochdale will be without Josh Andrews for their clash against Crawley. The forward, who is on loan from Birmingham, sustained a hamstring injury and will be missing for a minimum of four weeks. Other than Andrews, Dale manager Robbie Stockdale has a full squad to choose from. Rochdale will be aiming to put their midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Port Vale behind them. Ludwig Francillette is a doubt for Crawley when they travel to the north-west. The defender took a blow to the head in the Reds’ game against Tranmere and was taken off in the 15th minute. Left-back Nick Tsaroulla is expected to line-up after winning the Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award. New signing Kaan Kevser-Junior could also feature after playing five minutes from the bench in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Gary Liddle facing late fitness test as Hartlepool host Northampton Ollie Banks banned for Barrow as they revert to strongest side for Orient game Aaron Martin and Simon Power doubtful for Harrogate’s clash with Scunthorpe Peter Clarke scores twice as Tranmere beat Crawley