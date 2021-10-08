Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle MP hopes Magpies takeover is ‘sign of change’ in Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.33pm
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah is also calling for ownership reform (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah is also calling for ownership reform (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah is hoping the Saudi-backed takeover of the city’s Premier League football club is “a sign of change” in the Middle East state.

Concerns over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record have been raised during the long-running takeover process, with Amnesty International describing Thursday’s announcement that the deal was done as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.

Onwurah said she was “horrified” by the issues under discussion, but voiced hope that the 80 per cent controlling stake the Saudi Public Investment Fund has taken in the club is evidence of a desire to move forward.

In a statement, she said: “This takeover is not only about Newcastle, but Saudi Arabia, whose sovereign fund provides the majority of the financing.

“Many of us are horrified by the human rights record of Saudi Arabia which stands in direct opposition to the values of our city.

“I understand the new owners believe this investment is a sign of change and a desire to open up on the part of Saudi Arabia and I hope that is true.

“I recognise the power of sport to communicate and bring people together, but as an anti Apartheid activist for many years, I believe sport is political. Certainly, this takeover has shown that.”

However, Onwurah called on the Government to reform a football governance system she claimed is “broken”, and to allow fans to have a say in the way their clubs are run, with Magpies supporters having been at odds with previous owner Mike Ashley for much of his reign.

She said: “For Newcastle United fans – who make up the majority of my constituents – the last few years have been an agony of frustration, disappointment and deception, further poisoned by the undisguised contempt of the club’s owner and the Premier League for fans’ hopes and investment in the club.

“We need to ensure proper regulatory oversight of football so that this does not happen again.

“Fans do not get any say in football clubs’ ownership and I have campaigned with many of you against the actions of Mike Ashley and strongly condemned the role of the Premier League. I know that the end of the Ashley era is a day of celebration and joy for many.”

Onwurah added: “Football governance is broken as highlighted by the disastrous plans for a European Super League.

“Labour has long called for reform including proper independent regulation, an ongoing owners and directors test and an opportunity to get fans on boards so they can have a say in the club they love.

“Newcastle United fans are not the ones responsible for dictating the terms by which football club takeovers are decided or for regulating the global financial system which has seen the Saudi government and royal family make extensive investments in many sectors of the economy including Uber, Twitter and McLaren.

“It is for government to set out the appropriate regulatory frameworks.”

