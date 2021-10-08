Jack Rose set to replace Carl Rushworth in goal for Walsall against Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose is set to make his first league appearance of the season in Saturday’s clash with Salford.

Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth is away on international duty with England Under-21s so Rose is in line to deputise, having played in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie at Northampton.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe could start again after scoring his first goal of the season against the Cobblers.

Forward Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) and midfielders Rory Holden and Liam Kinsella (both knee) all continue their recovery while midfielder Joe Willis has joined National League North side Leamington on a one-month youth loan.

Salford will be without Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright, who have both been called up for international duty.

Defender Touray is away with Gambia, while forward Wright, on loan from Aston Villa, has joined up with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is suspended after his red card late on for a second caution during last weekend’s 2-0 win at Colchester.

Aramide Oteh could make his first league start after signing a short-term deal with the Ammies, but veteran frontman Ian Henderson, Conor McAleny and D’Mani Mellor are all still working on fitness.