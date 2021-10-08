Tranmere without on-loan defender Lee O’Connor against Colchester

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tranmere will be without defender Lee O’Connor for their home game against Colchester.

O’Connor, on loan from Celtic, is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but boss Micky Mellon has no new injury concerns.

Left-back Calum MacDonald is in contention for his league return after missing last week’s home win against Crawley through suspension.

Tranmere, ninth in the table, have won five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Colchester will be without captain Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra, who are both on international duty.

Defender Smith is away with New Zealand, while midfielder Dobra has joined up with Albania Under-21s.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes remains unavailable due to the hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last four league matches.

Tom Eastman and Brendan Wiredu are pushing for recalls to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in last week’s home defeat to Salford.