Bersant Celina away with Kosovo as Ipswich face Shrewsbury

Ipswich will be without midfielder Bersant Celina for their home game against Shrewsbury.

Celina, back at Ipswich on a season-long loan from Dijon, is on international duty with Kosovo, with Conor Chaplin and Kyle Edwards vying to replace him.

Sone Aluko is back in contention after recovering from illness, but Christian Walton (hip) and Hayden Coulson (thigh) are still unavailable.

Midfielder Jon Nolan, whose last appearance was in January, has suffered a setback in training as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will assess defender George Nurse, who sustained a knock in last week’s defeat at Bolton.

Midfielder Josh Vela will also be monitored as he has missed the last three matches due to a bruised knee.

Vice-captain Elliott Bennett is expected to feature after announcing the death of his father this week.

Cotterill, whose side sit second from bottom after winning only two of their first 11 league games, has no other new injury worries.