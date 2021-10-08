Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bersant Celina away with Kosovo as Ipswich face Shrewsbury

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.30pm
Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina has joined up with Kosovo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina has joined up with Kosovo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich will be without midfielder Bersant Celina for their home game against Shrewsbury.

Celina, back at Ipswich on a season-long loan from Dijon, is on international duty with Kosovo, with Conor Chaplin and Kyle Edwards vying to replace him.

Sone Aluko is back in contention after recovering from illness, but Christian Walton (hip) and Hayden Coulson (thigh) are still unavailable.

Midfielder Jon Nolan, whose last appearance was in January, has suffered a setback in training as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will assess defender George Nurse, who sustained a knock in last week’s defeat at Bolton.

Midfielder Josh Vela will also be monitored as he has missed the last three matches due to a bruised knee.

Vice-captain Elliott Bennett is expected to feature after announcing the death of his father this week.

Cotterill, whose side sit second from bottom after winning only two of their first 11 league games, has no other new injury worries.

