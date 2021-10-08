Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new problems for Newport against Bradford

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.54pm
Newport’s Scot Bennett, front, is recovering from a fractured metatarsal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Newport's Scot Bennett, front, is recovering from a fractured metatarsal (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport interim boss Wayne Hatswell could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Bradford.

Hatswell, handed the reins following the recent departure of Michael Flynn by mutual consent, won his first game in charge last week, 3-0 against Scunthorpe.

Newport have reported no new injury worries, while goalkeeper Joe Day, Mickey Demetriou, Ollie Cooper and Dom Telford are all hoping to retain their starting spots after Hatswell made four changes.

Midfielder Scot Bennett remains a long-term absentee after fracturing a bone in his foot last month.

Bradford will be without Northern Ireland Under-21s defender Finn Cousin-Dawson, who is on international duty.

Boss Derek Adams has revealed no new injury concerns, but winger Abo Eisa remains unavailable despite returning to full training this week after a hamstring injury.

Defender Niall Canavan is still out after missing the last five matches due to a muscle strain.

Forwards Lee Angol (hamstring), Theo Robinson (illness) and Caolan Lavery also remain sidelined.

