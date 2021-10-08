No new problems for Newport against Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport interim boss Wayne Hatswell could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Bradford.

Hatswell, handed the reins following the recent departure of Michael Flynn by mutual consent, won his first game in charge last week, 3-0 against Scunthorpe.

Newport have reported no new injury worries, while goalkeeper Joe Day, Mickey Demetriou, Ollie Cooper and Dom Telford are all hoping to retain their starting spots after Hatswell made four changes.

Midfielder Scot Bennett remains a long-term absentee after fracturing a bone in his foot last month.

Bradford will be without Northern Ireland Under-21s defender Finn Cousin-Dawson, who is on international duty.

Boss Derek Adams has revealed no new injury concerns, but winger Abo Eisa remains unavailable despite returning to full training this week after a hamstring injury.

Defender Niall Canavan is still out after missing the last five matches due to a muscle strain.

Forwards Lee Angol (hamstring), Theo Robinson (illness) and Caolan Lavery also remain sidelined.