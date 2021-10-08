Stevenage striker Luke Norris pushing for start against Exeter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stevenage have no fresh injury concerns going into their game against Exeter.

Boss Alex Revell could make some changes to the side after Tuesday’s win against League One side Oxford in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Forward Luke Norris could push for a place in the starting line-up after his impact in midweek when he scored the late winner.

Max Melbourne may be in contention to make his league debut after playing 75 minutes against Oxford.

Kyle Taylor is available again for Exeter for the Stevenage fixture.

The midfielder has returned from a period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and has been back in training.

Sam Stubbs (knee) and Jack Sparkes (collarbone) are still out for the Grecians.

Manager Matt Taylor said he hoped the pair are not “too far away” from returning to the side in the coming weeks and months.