Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson haded one-match ban and fined £2000 by FA

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 5.26pm
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has been fined £2000 and banned for one match by the Football Association (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has been handed a one-match ban and fined £2000 after admitting a charge of abusing a match official.

Ferguson, 49, was charged by the Football Association with using abusive and insulting words after his side’s home defeat to Bristol City earlier this month.

The FA said on its Spokesperson Twitter site: “Darren Ferguson has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £2000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The Peterborough United FC manager used abusive and insulting words towards a match official in the tunnel area after the end of their EFL Championship fixture against Bristol City FC on Saturday, October 2, 2021.”

Peterborough had a late penalty appeal turned down with the score at 2-2, after midfielder Harrison Burrows appeared to be pushed in the back, shortly before City striker Chris Martin scored the visitors’ winner.

