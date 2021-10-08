Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coach knows Glasgow loss would dent Israel’s World Cup qualification hopes

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 6.58pm
Israel manager Willi Ruttensteiner plays up Scotland ahead of World Cup qualifier (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Israel manager Willi Ruttensteiner plays up Scotland ahead of World Cup qualifier (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Israel coach Willi Ruttensteiner believes defeat to Scotland on Saturday will see the hosts all but secure a 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

After six fixtures and ahead of the double-header against Israel and then Faroe Islands away, Steve Clarke’s men are seven points behind runaway Group F leaders Denmark, one ahead of Israel and four ahead of Austria.

This will be the fifth game against Israel in the past year and the last two occasions Ruttensteiner’s side have visited Glasgow – in the Nations League and the 2020 Euro finals play-off semi-final – the matches were played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

However, this time Hampden Park will be packed with almost 50,000 of the Tartan Army.

“We feel right at home here,” said Ruttensteiner at Hampden, before explaining why he thinks Scotland will have the advantage.

“It feels like a different game. The first thing is the stadium will be full.

“It is totally different to the other two games here, the Nations League and the semi-final play-off.

“It will be an advantage for Scotland having a full crowd.

“The second thing is, everybody knows it, it is totally clear, if Scotland win the  game I think they will be second (in the group).

“If it is a draw it will be exciting until the end.

“If we can win the game then we will only have the butter on the bread, not more.

“It is a little different for Scotland, (if they go) four points in front of us and more points in front of Austria, then I would say Scotland will be in second place.”

Indeed, Ruttensteiner believes Israel, who drew 1-1 with Scotland in Tel Aviv earlier in the section, have nothing to lose in Glasgow.

The Austrian said: “I don’t know if we are able to beat Scotland.

“They are the clear favourites. It is a football nation with a tradition and an amazing history.

“There are players in the Scotland side who play in the Premier League. It is always a great challenge for us.

“We are placed 80th in the rankings but you can lose in football so this is perhaps our chance, we can on only win something here.

“All over Europe they will say, if Israel is in front of Scotland at the end, then it is a  big success.

“But on the other hand I will say for my team, their performance got them in this position and I am really proud of my team and our ability to attack is not bad.

“We are so prepared for this game and I think we are strong.”

