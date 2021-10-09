Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray delivers explanation for wedding ring that went missing

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 6.42am
Andy Murray’s wedding ring was returned just in time for his opening round win in Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray's wedding ring was returned just in time for his opening round win in Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Andy Murray revealed that his wedding ring eventually turned up in lost and found at his hotel after he was about to get the police involved.

The former world number one left his band tied to the shoes which he put out to dry under his car overnight as he was preparing for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this week.

The following morning they were no longer there, prompting an appeal on social media for help in getting them returned.

That proved successful and then Murray was also reunited with his best tennis as he beat Adrian Mannarino in the first round in the Californian desert.

Murray explained: “So basically the day after we realised they were, let’s say, misplaced or someone had moved them, I went and I spoke to the lost and found a couple times at the hotel that day. They said they’d found nothing.

“I spoke to security. They said they found nothing. I was like, ‘Well, they’re gone’.

“I was going to file a police report to try to get them back or to increase my chance of getting them back.

“Anyway, I went and spoke to the hotel, explained to them that was what I was going to do. They then decided to take all of my details down, the details of the shoes, ring, took me out to the car park and asked exactly where it was I parked.

“I asked them if they could look at the cameras. About an hour later they turned up. One of the employees at the hotel found them in their lost and found. So, yeah, thankfully managed to get them back, which was good.”

When telling the world of his problem on Instagram, Murray revealed that he was in the “dog house” with his wife Kim, but revealed this was not the first incident of him being careless with his wedding ring.

Asked how the conversation with Kim went, he said: “It wasn’t too bad, to be honest. My wife’s pretty laid back with that stuff.

“There’s been a number of occasions where it’s fallen off my shoe. Like once I was swimming in a swimming pool. When my hands get cold, the ring can slide off.

“I lost it and didn’t realise until later in the day. My physio went back into the swimming pool. He used to swim, like, at British level.

“He was under there looking for it. He managed to find it. I’ve almost lost it quite a few times but it always finds its way back to me somehow. Yeah, this time was no different.”

It also looks like that can be said of Murray’s best tennis as he put in an accomplished display to beat Mannarino 6-3 6-2.

The victory was more evidence that Murray’s desire to compete at the top of the game may be possible as the fruits of a sustained run of matches on the ATP Tour are beginning to show.

The 35-year-old, who was on court immediately after Emma Raducanu lost her first match since her US Open victory, fared much better than his compatriot as he delivered the sort of tennis that used to see him win grand slams before needing a metal hip.

Murray himself was not overly enthused by his performance, but was happy with his mentality, having said his concentration levels had let him down in recent tournaments.

“I think there’s many factors,” she said. “It may not necessarily be, like, that you’re not concentrating on the match, but it may be concentrating on the wrong things as well.

“I might be focused on maybe what just happened rather than what’s about to happen, sometimes looking back a bit.

“Sometimes in matches when I’ve had chances and opportunities, maybe I’m looking forwards too much, maybe concentrating on the wrong stuff.

“I’m trying to be a little bit more present and focus on just every single point. I think tonight I did a good job of that.

“I did well considering the conditions. I don’t think I played, like, amazing tennis or the best tennis that I can play.

“But I still won comfortably against a very good player just by knuckling down on every point.”

