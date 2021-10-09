Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manager Robert Page urges Wales to seize World Cup play-off place

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 12.06pm
Robert Page says World Cup qualification is still up to Wales after their 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic (PA)
Robert Page has urged his Wales players to seize a World Cup play-off place after their thrilling qualifying draw with the Czech Republic.

Wales’ 2-2 draw in Prague on Friday has left the Dragons trailing the second-placed Czechs on goal difference, but with a game in hand.

With Belgium eight points clear at the top of Group E and set to claim the one automatic qualification place, Wales and the Czech Republic are involved in a fascinating battle for second spot – and the play-off place that comes with it.

Wales are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last year, but finishing second could secure a more favourable draw in the March play-offs.

“We’re frustrated because we should have six points from the last two games instead of two,” said Wales manager Page, referring to their draws against Estonia and the Czech Republic.

“But second spot is still on. We’ve got three games left, the Czech Republic have got two.

“It’s in our hands and we’re already prepared and ready for this big game against Estonia on Monday.”

Czech Republic v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Sinobo Stadium
Wales recovered from Danny Ward’s own goal to collect a precious point in the Czech Republic (CTK/PA)

Estonia climbed off the bottom of the group by beating Belarus 2-0 on Friday and Wales head to Tallinn with ground to make up on the Czech Republic.

In the event of two teams being tied at the end of qualification, teams are split by first, goal difference and then goals scored before head-to-head results are taken into account.

Wales, who were without injured captain Gareth Bale in Prague, are currently one behind the Czechs in terms of goal difference and have scored three fewer goals.

Only if those two categories were equal would Wales’ superior record against the Czechs – a win and a draw – count.

After their trip to Tallinn, Wales complete their programme with November home games against Belarus and Belgium.

The Czech Republic finish with a trip to Belarus on Monday and a home game against Estonia next month.

“We’re disappointed we’ve come away with a draw so that shows how far we’ve come,” Page said after an Aaron Ramsey-inspired Wales had fought back from a calamitous own goal from goalkeeper Danny Ward to share the spoils in Prague.

“We nullified them a lot of the time and with DJ (Daniel James) up top, we knew we could do them on the counter.

Czech Republic Wales WCup 2022 Soccer
Daniel James (left) celebrates scoring Wales’ second goal in their 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

“We’ve dominated the game and created enough chances to score three or four goals.

“I said to the players that it wasn’t the result we wanted but it was the performance we were after.

“If we can continue to perform like that camp after camp you’re going to win more games than you lose.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those players and now we move on for another big game on Monday.”

