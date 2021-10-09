Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon boss Ben Garner’s admission after his side won at Forest Green

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 3.35pm
Harry McKirdy celebrates after putting Swindon 1-0 up at Forest Green (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry McKirdy celebrates after putting Swindon 1-0 up at Forest Green (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon boss Ben Garner admitted he nearly substituted Harry McKirdy before the maverick forward set up the goal that secured his side’s 2-0 win over league leaders Forest Green.

McKirdy had given Swindon the lead with a volley before Ipswich loanee Tyreece Simpson put the game beyond Rovers.

Garner said: “We were talking about taking him (McKirdy) off and then he popped up with a bit of magic

“Harry McKirdy is an outstanding talent – he just needs to be loved and he is loved here.

“He is a character and we embrace that, we want people to be comfortable with who they are.

“He’s an extrovert who puts a smile on people’s faces He’s always cracking jokes and telling stories.

“You dress how you want to dress. He’s got some great hoodies and a bucket hat that I am told is very trendy. We are not going to try and change anyone.

“And I am delighted for Tyreece to get that goal because he had a perfectly good one disallowed in the first half.

“It was disappointing because we had good momentum. I’ve seen it back, it’s not a foul.”

Garner added: “The work on the training ground this week laid the foundations for that win. The attitude of the players, their work rate and their application was outstanding all week.

“That gives you confidence all week as a head coach going into the game – you’ve seen how hard they’ve worked and the preparation they’ve done.

“I sensed in the dressing room they were in a good place before the game – to a man, they were outstanding.”

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards took it on the chin as Rovers fell to defeat for only the second time this season.

He said: “I can’t complain, we will learn from it and move on. I’ve challenged the players to go on another unbeaten run and give me a reaction like they did when we lost our only other game 2-0 at home to Port Vale.

“Both teams had similar threats and it was two good teams. We had five clean sheets in a row  before today and we were going to concede at some point.”

