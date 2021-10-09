Bromley beat Torquay to keep winning run going

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bromley secured their fifth successive Vanarama National League victory with a 2-0 win over Torquay.

The hosts went ahead after 17 minutes in acrobatic fashion as Marcus Sablier notched his first senior goal for the club by swivelling to hook George Alexander’s cross in from eight yards.

Chris Bush shot just wide as Bromley continued to dominate the contest.

And they doubled their lead after 36 minutes with another superb goal as Omar Sowunmi netted his first since December 2017. The centre-back hammered a strike with the outside of his right foot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Luke Coulson had an effort saved at the near post after 67 minutes before Torquay came close when Keelan O’Connell’s cross was glanced wide by Klaidi Lolos.