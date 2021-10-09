Dover remain winless as Barnet edge to victory

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rock-bottom Dover’s winless start to the National League season continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnet.

The Bees took the lead in the 10th minute when Mason Bloomfield – who had already had an effort ruled out for offside – nodded in from close range.

Dover pressed for an equaliser and both Koby Arthurs and Matthew Bentley forced saves out of debutant Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough.

Daniel Powell doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 59th minute when he slotted home after being played through by Bloomfield.

The hosts rallied as Aaron Cosgrave found the net from the edge of the area five minutes later.

But they could not find a leveller and remain marooned at the bottom of the table on minus nine points having managed just three draws from 11 games.