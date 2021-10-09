Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dover remain winless as Barnet edge to victory

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.04pm
Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rock-bottom Dover’s winless start to the National League season continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnet.

The Bees took the lead in the 10th minute when Mason Bloomfield – who had already had an effort ruled out for offside – nodded in from close range.

Dover pressed for an equaliser and both Koby Arthurs and Matthew Bentley forced saves out of debutant Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough.

Daniel Powell doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 59th minute when he slotted home after being played through by Bloomfield.

The hosts rallied as Aaron Cosgrave found the net from the edge of the area five minutes later.

But they could not find a leveller and remain marooned at the bottom of the table on minus nine points having managed just three draws from 11 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier