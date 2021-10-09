Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paddy Madden effort enough as Stockport edge National League win over Aldershot

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.14pm
Stockport were narrow winners at home to Aldershot (John Walton/PA)
Stockport were narrow winners at home to Aldershot (John Walton/PA)

Paddy Madden’s third goal in as many games saw Stockport beat Aldershot 1-0 at Edgeley Park to climb into the top 10 of the Vanarama National League.

Stockport started brightly but were denied a penalty after seven minutes when Mark Kitching went down in the area before John Rooney went close from a free-kick for the hosts.

Tommy Willard fired into the side-netting as Aldershot managed to relieve the pressure midway through the first half before Corie Andrews forced home goalkeeper Ethan Ross into a fine save.

County opened the scoring just before half-time as Madden headed in at the back post from a cross by Ben Whitfield.

Just before the hour, Kitching saw his header come back off the crossbar and then Mikael Ndjoli shot against the post for the visitors but they were unable to claim an equaliser and dropped into the bottom two as a result of the narrow defeat.

