Macauley Bonne nets winner as Ipswich edge to victory over Shrewsbury

Goals from Conor Chaplin and in-form striker Macauley Bonne deservedly earned Ipswich three points in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury at Portman Road.

Bonne’s second-half winner – his ninth goal of the season – came after Shaun Whalley’s fierce 28th-minute strike had cancelled out Chaplin’s opener.

Ipswich started well and had the ball in the net in the eighth minute after Bonne swept home Wes Burns’ cross, but the hosts’ top scorer was given offside.

The Tractor Boys were in the ascendancy and Burns headed into the side netting in the 17th minute before Ipswich left-back Matt Penney went close with a scorching strike from distance.

The pressure paid off for the hosts in the 23rd minute when Chaplin slammed home the rebound after Bonne’s header had been saved by Marko Marosi.

Out of the blue, the visitors got on level terms five minutes later when Whalley’s excellent hit from outside the box flew past Vaclav Hladky in the Ipswich goal.

The Shrews missed a golden chance to take the lead two minutes later when Ryan Bowman fired over from close range following Daniel Udoh’s left-sided cross.

The home side started the second half brightly and regained the lead in the 54th minute when Bonne expertly headed home at the near post from Lee Evans’ corner.

Bonne nearly added to Town’s lead in the 70th minute when Penney’s low cross just evaded him but the hosts held on to move to 14th in the Sky Bet League One table.