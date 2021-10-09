Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lee Gregory fires Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Bolton

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.21pm
Lee Gregory celebrates his winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Gregory celebrates his winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lee Gregory scored the only goal of the game to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Bolton.

Gregory struck midway through the second half to secure the hosts just a second win in seven League One matches.

Bolton, who had won their last two league games, looked certain to score in the second minute when Elias Kachunga looked to find Eoin Doyle inside the area but the latter somehow failed to connect with the ball.

Saido Berahino had Wednesday’s first effort with a low shot which went wide before Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon made a good save to tip Gregory’s header over the crossbar.

At the other end, Declan John put a free-kick a fraction wide just before the break.

Doyle threatened in the opening minutes of the second half with a close-range shot which was well saved by Joe Wildsmith.

The deadlock was broken in the 66th minute minute when Jack Hunt’s low cross from the right was steered past Dixon by Gregory at the near post.

The hosts were content to see out the game in the closing stages with Bolton never threatening to force an equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]