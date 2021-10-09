Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newport held to a goalless draw by Bradford at Rodney Parade

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.27pm
Newport were held to a 0-0 draw by Bradford (Simon Galloway/PA)
Newport were held to a 0-0 draw by Bradford (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport County were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Bradford in an entertaining stalemate at Rodney Parade.

Newport goalkeeper Joe Day saved with his feet from striker Andy Cook in the fifth minute as Bradford began brightly.

But Newport soon got on top and defender James Clarke saw his header clawed away by goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell before Matty Dolan’s fierce drive on the rebound was blocked on the line.

Ed Upson’s header was then deflected behind by Oscar Threlkeld and Oli Cooper sliced wide from the corner.

Five minutes before the break, Robbie Willmott released Courtney Baker-Richardson but Bradford captain Paudie O’Connor got back to deny the County forward a shot at goal.

Bradford substitute Theo Robinson almost made an instant impact as he flicked a header inches wide from Callum Cooke’s cross moments after half-time.

But Newport also went close when Baker-Richardson’s header at the far post was cleared off the line by Yann Songo’o and Clarke headed against the bar from a yard out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier