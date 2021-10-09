Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luke Molyneux nets late winner as Hartlepool fight back to beat Northampton

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.29pm
Luke Molyneux scored Hartlepool’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Luke Molyneux scored Hartlepool’s winner (Nigel French/PA)

Luke Molyneux struck a sweet late winner to extend Hartlepool’s impressive unbeaten home record with a 2-1 League Two comeback victory over Northampton.

Less than two minutes after Sam Hoskins’ second of the season put the Cobblers ahead in the 51st minute, Pools full-back David Ferguson headed the hosts level.

And with six minutes remaining, Molyneux applied the cushioned-volleyed finish to grab his third of the season and a fifth win from six games at Victoria Park.

Northampton, who have won only one of their last six league matches, had the better of the first-half chances but Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made saves from Hoskins and Aaron McGowan.

Northampton stopper Liam Roberts also had to be alert to deny Will Goodwin in the first half.

And it was Hoskins who fired Northampton ahead as he found the bottom corner when he met Jon Guthrie’s flick on with a sweet first touch.

But Jamie Sterry’s cross was headed in by Ferguson at the other end soon after and, after Molyneux was denied by a strong save from Roberts, there was no stopping the forward’s next effort from Joe Grey’s perfect cross.

That ended a run of four league matches without a win for Hartlepool who climbed to eighth as Northampton dropped to 14th.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier