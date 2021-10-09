Luke Molyneux nets late winner as Hartlepool fight back to beat Northampton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luke Molyneux struck a sweet late winner to extend Hartlepool’s impressive unbeaten home record with a 2-1 League Two comeback victory over Northampton.

Less than two minutes after Sam Hoskins’ second of the season put the Cobblers ahead in the 51st minute, Pools full-back David Ferguson headed the hosts level.

And with six minutes remaining, Molyneux applied the cushioned-volleyed finish to grab his third of the season and a fifth win from six games at Victoria Park.

Northampton, who have won only one of their last six league matches, had the better of the first-half chances but Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made saves from Hoskins and Aaron McGowan.

Northampton stopper Liam Roberts also had to be alert to deny Will Goodwin in the first half.

And it was Hoskins who fired Northampton ahead as he found the bottom corner when he met Jon Guthrie’s flick on with a sweet first touch.

But Jamie Sterry’s cross was headed in by Ferguson at the other end soon after and, after Molyneux was denied by a strong save from Roberts, there was no stopping the forward’s next effort from Joe Grey’s perfect cross.

That ended a run of four league matches without a win for Hartlepool who climbed to eighth as Northampton dropped to 14th.