Kian Spence scores his first goal for Halifax in win over Weymouth By Press Association October 9 2021, 5.32pm Jordan Slew scored for Halifax (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) Kian Spence scored his first goal for Halifax as they beat Weymouth 2-0 to remain within three points of National League leaders Grimsby. Spence – who came through Middlesbrough's academy – put Halifax two-up seven minutes from time after Weymouth had failed to clear. Weymouth went close to taking the lead on 10 minutes through Omar Mussa, whose shot was blocked by Kieran Green. Halifax went ahead in the 33rd minute when Tyrell Warren set up Jordan Slew, who scored his second goal in as many games. The win means Halifax remain in third place after making it seven games without defeat. But Weymouth have dropped into the relegation zone after their fourth defeat in a row.