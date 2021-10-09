Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southend sack Phil Brown following fan protests in thrashing by Chesterfield

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.35pm Updated: October 9 2021, 6.06pm
Southend manager Phil Brown was sacked following his side’s defeat to Chesterfield (Chris Radburn/PA)
Southend sacked manager Phil Brown following protests on the pitch by fans during the comprehensive 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield in the Vanarama National League as Danny Rowe scored a hat-trick for the visitors.

Home fans protested during the game and Brown paid the price with his job for a defeat which saw United drop into the bottom three.

Rowe opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the first half as he fired the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The 32-year-old former Oldham and Bradford striker doubled Chesterfield’s lead five minutes before the break as he struck the Spireites’ second from a tight angle.

Summer signing Saidou Khan extended the away side’s lead four minutes into the second half as he slotted Jeff King’s cross home at the far post for his second goal in three games.

Rowe completed the scoring and his treble with a penalty 17 minutes from time as he fired the ball straight down the middle of Steve Arnold’s goal.

Chesterfield moved up to fourth as a result, while the hosts sit 20th.

