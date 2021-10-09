Elliott List bags brace as Stevenage share draw with Exeter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Elliott List’s brace earned Stevenage a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Exeter.

The Grecians went ahead when the in-form Sam Nombe latched on to George Ray’s long ball and slotted home his fourth goal in as many games.

The advantage lasted until midway through the first half as Bruno Andrade’s pass found List, who finished confidently past Cameron Dawson.

Alex Hartridge headed straight at Joseph Anang as the visitors looked to restore their lead and the defender then made a crucial intervention at the other end to deny List his second.

Exeter were quickest out of the blocks after the restart and went back in front when captain Matt Jay headed home Josh Key’s deep cross.

Timothee Dieng struck a post for the visitors before List fired into the bottom corner to level matters once more just shy of the hour mark.

List could have won it late on but volleyed over from close range, with Exeter sharing the spoils for the seventh time in 11 league matches this season.